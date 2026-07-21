SBI Funds Management Makes Robust Stock Market Debut with 7% Premium

SBI Funds Management launched its IPO, listing it on NSE and BSE with a 7% premium. The IPO raised Rs 11,692 crore and achieved remarkable investor interest, being oversubscribed 42 times. The debut marks a significant milestone for SBI, highlighting its role in India's evolving financial landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 11:23 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 11:23 IST
SBI Funds Management Makes Robust Stock Market Debut with 7% Premium
SBI Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Maharashtra

SBI Funds Management made a strong debut on the NSE and BSE on Tuesday, with shares listed at nearly a 7% premium over the IPO price. The company raised Rs 11,692 crore through its IPO, making it the largest issue of 2026 so far, as stated by SBI Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty.

The shares began trading at Rs 613.30 on the NSE and Rs 610 on the BSE, reflecting a promising start for investors. The company's market capitalization reached Rs 1,25,397.29 crore post-listing, according to BSE data.

In his address, Setty emphasized the significance of the IPO for India's financial landscape, highlighting SBI Funds Management's journey to becoming the country's largest asset manager. He acknowledged the robust response to the IPO, which was subscribed 42 times overall and approximately 140 times by Qualified Institutional Buyers.

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