In a surprising political shift, John Healey, the former British defence minister, has been named as the new finance minister by Prime Minister Andy Burnham, as announced by the government on Monday.

Healey, 66, resigned from Keir Starmer's administration last month, openly criticizing the lack of adequate military investment and asserting the nation's defenses were dangerously insufficient. Despite being a seasoned Labour veteran, his appointment to the critical finance post was unexpected, particularly since he previously served as a junior Treasury minister from 2002 to 2007.

As finance minister, Healey's primary challenge will be to collaborate with Prime Minister Burnham to secure additional funding for defense initiatives, addressing one of his longstanding concerns.