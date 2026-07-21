Kharge Condemns Delhi Police's Handling of CJP Protest, Demands Parliamentary Debate

In a sharp rebuke to the Delhi Police's handling of student protests, Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, condemned the apparent use of force during demonstrations in the national capital. Kharge criticized the police action during the protests over the alleged NEET paper leak, which he claimed left many students injured.

Addressing reporters, Kharge lamented the treatment of protesters, describing incidents of 'lathi charge' and tear gas, resulting in numerous hospitalizations. He decried the lack of opportunity given to him in Parliament to address these concerns, questioning if democracy allows for the silencing of opposition.

Kharge called for a discussion in Parliament on the issue and urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to respond. The protests, which erupted into violence, saw both police and protesters injured, and calls for accountability are intensifying. Meanwhile, ongoing talks with the government and the health monitoring of activist Sonam Wangchuk continue as tensions in the capital persist.