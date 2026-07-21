Gaza's Water Crisis: A Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolds

In Gaza, access to water is becoming a daily struggle as infrastructure collapses and supplies dwindle. Residents line up for hours, waiting for water trucks to supply their daily needs while battling scorching temperatures and worsening sanitary conditions.

The war-torn region is seeing severe health repercussions as children swim in polluted seawaters, only to return home and suffer infections and diseases like diarrhoea and skin ailments. The situation highlights the failure to maintain basic hygiene and sanitation standards amid inadequate water supply.

Efforts by aid organizations have not been sufficient to address the growing crisis. The rehabilitation of Gaza's water network is crucial to avoiding long-term environmental and public health disasters, but the continued conflict impedes significant progress.