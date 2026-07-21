Stability in Uncertain Times: UK's Economic and Employment Landscape

In a landscape marked by political shifts and economic challenges, Britain's job market appears to have stabilized. The latest data highlights a steady unemployment rate and modest wage growth, signaling resilience amidst the turmoil in Westminster.

Average wage growth, excluding bonuses, increased by 3.4% in the three months to May, maintaining the same pace as earlier months. This growth level, the lowest since October 2020, aligns with economic forecasts, potentially relieving pressure on the Bank of England to adjust interest rates.

New Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced measures to reduce domestic energy bills, aiming to alleviate the cost of living pressures. In the private sector, wage growth remains tepid at 2.9%, and the Bank of England continues to monitor the impact of international energy price hikes amidst geopolitical tensions.