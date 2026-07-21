Sterling Surges Amid New Finance Minister Appointment: John Healey Takes Charge

Sterling rose against a broadly weaker dollar on Tuesday, following the appointment of John Healey as Britain's new finance minister. The currency's strength comes as investors await guidance on the government's fiscal policy.

The pound increased by 0.15% to $1.3451, after declines in three previous sessions, while also gaining against the euro. Healey, formerly serving as defense secretary, now faces the challenge of securing more investment for crucial sectors such as defense and accelerating the economy.

With Prime Minister Andy Burnham pledging to adhere to fiscal rules, questions swirl over whether a looser fiscal stance is on the cards. Bond market stability is seen as critical for sterling's momentum, while UK economic data sees mixed outcomes with stable wage growth but declining public borrowing.