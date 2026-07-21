AAP MP Calls for Urgent Rajya Sabha Debate Over NEET Paper Leak and Activist's Failing Health

In a move highlighting growing concerns over the integrity of public examinations in India, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has called for a suspension of the Rajya Sabha's proceedings. Singh submitted a notice under Rule 267 to address urgent matters, including the recent NEET-UG paper leak and the deteriorating health of activist Sonam Wangchuk.

The NEET-UG examination, which occurred on May 3, 2026, was marred by allegations of a large-scale paper leak, prompting the National Testing Agency to cancel the exam. This marks the fourth such incident in nine years, calling into question the credibility of India's national testing systems, Singh noted.

Adding to the urgency, the health of Sonam Wangchuk has become critical as he continues an indefinite hunger strike in protest. Despite being hospitalized, Wangchuk has refused medical intervention, which Singh emphasized as a national concern in his notice, insisting on a transparent and accountable resolution.