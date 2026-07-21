AAP MP Calls for Urgent Rajya Sabha Debate Over NEET Paper Leak and Activist's Failing Health

AAP MP Sanjay Singh submitted a notice to suspend Rajya Sabha proceedings to discuss the NEET-UG paper leak and concerns over activist Sonam Wangchuk's health. Singh highlighted systemic issues in India's examination system and police actions against protesters, underscoring the need for transparency and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 09:51 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 09:51 IST
AAP MP Calls for Urgent Rajya Sabha Debate Over NEET Paper Leak and Activist's Failing Health
AAP MP Sanjay Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move highlighting growing concerns over the integrity of public examinations in India, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has called for a suspension of the Rajya Sabha's proceedings. Singh submitted a notice under Rule 267 to address urgent matters, including the recent NEET-UG paper leak and the deteriorating health of activist Sonam Wangchuk.

The NEET-UG examination, which occurred on May 3, 2026, was marred by allegations of a large-scale paper leak, prompting the National Testing Agency to cancel the exam. This marks the fourth such incident in nine years, calling into question the credibility of India's national testing systems, Singh noted.

Adding to the urgency, the health of Sonam Wangchuk has become critical as he continues an indefinite hunger strike in protest. Despite being hospitalized, Wangchuk has refused medical intervention, which Singh emphasized as a national concern in his notice, insisting on a transparent and accountable resolution.

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