Youth Voices Demand Justice: CJP Rally Faces High Security in Delhi

Protesters led by the Cockroach Janta Party gather at Jantar Mantar, demanding accountability for educational reforms. With heightened security and the closure of key metro stations, the proposed march to Parliament faces challenges. Activist Sonam Wangchuk signals openness to dialogue, while MP Chandra Shekhar Azad highlights youth injustices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 10:14 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 10:14 IST
Youth Voices Demand Justice: CJP Rally Faces High Security in Delhi
activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Dr Gitanjali Angmo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Activists and student protesters convened at Jantar Mantar as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) prepared for its much-anticipated 'Chalo Sansad' march. Gitanjali Angmo, spouse of activist Sonam Wangchuk, emphasized the need for a peaceful demonstration focused on educational reforms, a central issue for the nation.

Despite the Delhi Police establishing a strict security perimeter, CJP members intend to march toward Parliament. The demonstration follows Sonam Wangchuk's removal to Safdarjung Hospital after a prolonged hunger strike. CJP spokesperson Saurav Das indicated the organization’s readiness to negotiate with the government over examination reform demands, even as he acknowledged delayed responses from officials.

Das remarked on the lack of clarity from the authorities, asserting, 'The ball is in their court.' Earlier, Wangchuk declared he would cease his hunger strike if the government took responsibility for recent educational failures or if Parliament members addressed the issue during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

Chandra Shekhar Azad, chief of the Aazad Samaj Party, joined the protest, pledging to raise youth injustices in Parliament. Concurrently, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced the closure of central Delhi stations, citing security concerns prompted by the commencement of the Monsoon Session coinciding with the CJP's march.

As the CJP calls for its 'Chalo Sansad' march, heightened security measures are in place around Parliament and surrounding areas, with increased vigilance by Delhi Police.

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