Boeing's Call for Transparency: A New Chapter in the Airbus-Boeing Saga
Boeing has urged the U.S. government to demand clarity from the EU regarding a €3 billion loan to Airbus, potentially reigniting trade tensions. This request comes amid talks of Airbus developing a new aircraft by 2030, raising questions about subsidy agreements and competitive fairness in the aerospace industry.
- Country:
- United States
Boeing has requested U.S. intervention to secure transparency from the European Union over a €3 billion loan to Airbus, highlighting unresolved tensions in the aerospace sector.
Airbus's plans to launch a new aircraft by 2030 under this loan have sparked concerns about fair competition, given the historical disputes over subsidies.
The indefinite extension of a tariff truce didn't prevent Boeing from expressing skepticism about the EU's financial aid to Airbus, questioning its alignment with previously agreed international trade policies.
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