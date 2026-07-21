Boeing's Call for Transparency: A New Chapter in the Airbus-Boeing Saga

Boeing has requested U.S. intervention to secure transparency from the European Union over a €3 billion loan to Airbus, highlighting unresolved tensions in the aerospace sector.

Airbus's plans to launch a new aircraft by 2030 under this loan have sparked concerns about fair competition, given the historical disputes over subsidies.

The indefinite extension of a tariff truce didn't prevent Boeing from expressing skepticism about the EU's financial aid to Airbus, questioning its alignment with previously agreed international trade policies.