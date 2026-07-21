Global Events Calendar: Key Diplomatic and Commemorative Highlights

The global events calendar highlights crucial political and diplomatic occasions worldwide. Key events include ASEAN foreign ministers’ meetings in Manila, where U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are scheduled to participate, focusing on regional cooperation.

Commemorative anniversaries are also noted, including the 15th anniversary of the tragic Norway bombing and the 81st anniversary of the Hiroshima nuclear attack. These events highlight historical milestones that continue to shape contemporary discourse.

Additionally, the diary features notable economic gatherings such as the EU-UK summit and World Hepatitis Day, while cultural festivities like the Edinburgh Fringe Festival add a vibrant layer to the global calendar.