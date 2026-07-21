Burnham's Bold Move: Cutting Electricity Taxes to Combat Cost-of-Living Crisis

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham announces a tax cut on electricity bills to alleviate the cost-of-living crisis, funded by canceling a £1.8 billion digital ID program. Despite criticism over funding and effectiveness, Burnham aims to provide immediate relief and regain voter confidence amid rising gas prices and political challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 18:10 IST
Burnham's Bold Move: Cutting Electricity Taxes to Combat Cost-of-Living Crisis
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  • United Kingdom

In a decisive move to tackle the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced a tax cut on electricity bills. On his second day in office, Burnham revealed that the value-added tax on domestic electricity would be removed, saving households around £45 annually. The initiative will be financed by the cancellation of a digital ID program worth £1.8 billion.

The Prime Minister emphasized his commitment to easing financial burdens, stating, "We're taking immediate action to cut taxes on energy bills," with plans for further policies to provide economic relief. Despite potential challenges and criticism regarding funding, Burnham assured fiscal responsibility, a sentiment echoed by his newly appointed finance minister, John Healey.

However, questions remain about the effectiveness of the tax cut amid rising gas prices and increasing household costs. Energy experts and political allies have critiqued the lack of targeted support for lower-income families. Burnham remains hopeful that these measures will solidify public support for his leadership and prevent further voter loss to opposition parties.

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