Tensions Rise: Vessel Hit Near Romanian Coast Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

A Liberian-flagged vessel en route from Egypt to Ukraine was attacked off the Romanian coast in an incident connected to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Romanian President Nicusor Dan confirmed.

The attack occurred approximately 20 nautical miles from the coast, prompting Romanian rescuers to evacuate the ship’s crew, including three injured members. A tugboat was deployed to prevent the vessel from drifting.

President Dan emphasized that Romanian institutions are actively investigating the circumstances of this incident, which may form part of Russia's aggressive actions against Ukraine. Russia has historically denied direct responsibility for such attacks on Romania.