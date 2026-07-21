Tensions Rise: Vessel Hit Near Romanian Coast Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict
A Liberian-flagged vessel was attacked off Romania's coast, potentially linked to Russia's war on Ukraine. The crew was evacuated by Romanian rescuers. The incident highlights increased regional tensions and repeated breaches by Russian and Ukrainian drones into Romanian waters, part of NATO and the European Union.
- Country:
- Romania
A Liberian-flagged vessel en route from Egypt to Ukraine was attacked off the Romanian coast in an incident connected to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Romanian President Nicusor Dan confirmed.
The attack occurred approximately 20 nautical miles from the coast, prompting Romanian rescuers to evacuate the ship’s crew, including three injured members. A tugboat was deployed to prevent the vessel from drifting.
President Dan emphasized that Romanian institutions are actively investigating the circumstances of this incident, which may form part of Russia's aggressive actions against Ukraine. Russia has historically denied direct responsibility for such attacks on Romania.
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