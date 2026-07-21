Acropolis Attack Shocks Tourists Amid Greece's Heatwave
A 60-year-old man attacked two Greek-American tourists with a knife near Greece's Acropolis. The tourists suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The attacker, previously hospitalized for mental health issues and having a criminal record, was arrested. This rare event occurred during Greece's summer tourism season and heatwave.
- Country:
- Greece
In a startling incident near Greece's iconic Acropolis, a 60-year-old man attacked two Greek-American tourists, a man and a woman, aged 73 and 78, with a knife. Fortunately, their injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.
The assailant, who was promptly arrested, has a history of mental health hospitalization and a criminal record, including past incidents involving a knife. Witnesses described scenes of panic, with visitors fleeing the area.
This rare attack took place during Greece’s first heatwave of the summer, a period that marks the peak of its bustling tourism season.