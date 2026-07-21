Tragic Consequences as Israeli Strikes Devastate Gaza Family

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza City killed a father, Firas Al-Masri, his wife Salsabeel, and their four children. The strike, targeting Hamas militants, highlights ongoing hostilities despite a ceasefire. More than 1,160 Palestinians have died since the conflict's escalation, with mediators struggling to broker peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 17:03 IST
Tragic Consequences as Israeli Strikes Devastate Gaza Family
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Palestine

An Israeli airstrike on Tuesday resulted in a devastating loss for a family in Gaza City, killing Firas Al-Masri, his wife Salsabeel, and their four children, according to health officials. The attack set their home ablaze, amidst ongoing violence despite a nine-month-old U.S.-backed ceasefire.

The Israeli military confirmed the strike aimed at a Hamas militant, acknowledging an investigation into the attack's outcome. Reuters footage depicted rescue workers battling flames and retrieving bodies. Masri's father, Abu Yusuf Al-Masri, grieved for his family's unexpected loss during their sleep.

Since October, Israeli strikes have killed over 1,160 Palestinians. Efforts by mediators to implement plans for disarmament and withdrawals under U.S. President Trump's proposal have yet to yield progress. The conflict's toll includes significant Palestinian casualties and continued hardship under restrictive conditions in Gaza.

TRENDING

1
TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

India
2
TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

India
3
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
4
Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

South Korea

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Digital Risks Parents Fear Are Already Spilling Into Real Life

Plenty of Waste, Too Little Energy: What Is Holding Back Africa’s Biogas Boom?

How Malaysia's MENTARI Mental Health Model Is Transforming Healthcare, Jobs and Communities

AfDB Report Warns Poverty and Food Insecurity Could Delay Africa's Sustainable Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026