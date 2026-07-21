Tragic Consequences as Israeli Strikes Devastate Gaza Family

An Israeli airstrike on Tuesday resulted in a devastating loss for a family in Gaza City, killing Firas Al-Masri, his wife Salsabeel, and their four children, according to health officials. The attack set their home ablaze, amidst ongoing violence despite a nine-month-old U.S.-backed ceasefire.

The Israeli military confirmed the strike aimed at a Hamas militant, acknowledging an investigation into the attack's outcome. Reuters footage depicted rescue workers battling flames and retrieving bodies. Masri's father, Abu Yusuf Al-Masri, grieved for his family's unexpected loss during their sleep.

Since October, Israeli strikes have killed over 1,160 Palestinians. Efforts by mediators to implement plans for disarmament and withdrawals under U.S. President Trump's proposal have yet to yield progress. The conflict's toll includes significant Palestinian casualties and continued hardship under restrictive conditions in Gaza.