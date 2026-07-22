Ukraine's Strategic Military Reshuffle

In a strategic move, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Wednesday that Major General Ihor Skybiuk will take over as the head of Ukraine's General Staff, replacing Andrii Hnatov. This decision is part of a broader reshuffle within the military ranks.

President Zelenskiy praised Skybiuk as a highly experienced officer who has defended Ukraine alongside the new Commander-in-Chief. His statement, posted on the social media platform X, emphasized the officer's capabilities and leadership qualities.

Just a day earlier, Zelenskiy had removed Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, appointing Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi to the top military post, marking a significant change in Ukraine's defense leadership.