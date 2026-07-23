BJP Challenges Congress on Youth Issues Amidst Parliamentary Tensions

BJP National President Nitin Nabin challenges Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to discuss student issues in Parliament, alleging opposition duplicity. Nabin emphasizes readiness to debate NEET matters, condemns Congress's past deceptions, and highlights the NDA government's youth-focused initiatives under PM Modi. Protests erupt, demanding Education Minister's resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 11:54 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 11:54 IST
BJP Challenges Congress on Youth Issues Amidst Parliamentary Tensions
BJP National President Nitin Nabin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Tensions rose in Parliament as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin challenged Congress leader and Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi to debate pressing student issues, including the NEET examination. Nabin accused the opposition of evading discussions, suggesting their duplicity would be exposed.

Nabin's statements came in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of fast-track courts for paper leak offenders. The BJP claims it is ready to debate student futures at every level but argues that the opposition shuns such discussions due to its history of misleading the youth.

The BJP reiterated its commitment to youth development under Prime Minister Modi, assuring stringent action against offenders. Meanwhile, protests erupted inside Parliament as opposition parties demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, countered by BJP-led protests, heightening the ongoing political rift.

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