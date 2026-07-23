BJP Challenges Congress on Youth Issues Amidst Parliamentary Tensions

Tensions rose in Parliament as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin challenged Congress leader and Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi to debate pressing student issues, including the NEET examination. Nabin accused the opposition of evading discussions, suggesting their duplicity would be exposed.

Nabin's statements came in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of fast-track courts for paper leak offenders. The BJP claims it is ready to debate student futures at every level but argues that the opposition shuns such discussions due to its history of misleading the youth.

The BJP reiterated its commitment to youth development under Prime Minister Modi, assuring stringent action against offenders. Meanwhile, protests erupted inside Parliament as opposition parties demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, countered by BJP-led protests, heightening the ongoing political rift.