BJP's Rathore Backs PM Modi's Call for Strict Penalties on Paper Leaks

BJP MP Madan Rathore supports PM Modi's demand for tougher penalties on paper leaks, criticizing calls for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He stressed accountability should be directed at the National Testing Agency, not Pradhan. Meanwhile, criticism arose against the Centre's handling of examination integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 11:56 IST
BJP's Rathore Backs PM Modi's Call for Strict Penalties on Paper Leaks
BJP MP Madan Rathore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

BJP Member of Parliament Madan Rathore has voiced strong support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for harsher penalties on those involved in paper leaks, underscoring the government's resolution to hold culprits accountable. In conversation with ANI, Rathore emphasized the need for stringent laws to deter such violations.

Rathore questioned the demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, highlighting that examinations are conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). He criticized the focus on Pradhan, urging accountability from the NTA.

In the meantime, CPI(ML) MP Raja Ram Singh Kushwaha criticized the Centre regarding alleged paper leaks, urging re-evaluation of the government's educational policies. He noted that leaks have plagued various exams, impacting countless students and job seekers. Additionally, Rathore criticized Rahul Gandhi for allegedly opposing initiatives aimed at promoting India's cultural heritage.

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