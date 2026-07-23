Kejriwal Critiques PM Modi's Fast-Track Courts Proposal Amid Student Protests

AAP's Arvind Kejriwal criticized PM Modi's fast-track court plan for paper leak cases, questioning its adequacy. Kejriwal demanded Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and accused the government of misleading students. He highlighted police crackdowns on protesters and the lack of substantive reforms to address recurring paper leaks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 13:31 IST
Kejriwal Critiques PM Modi's Fast-Track Courts Proposal Amid Student Protests
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/@ArvindKejriwal). Image Credit: ANI
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AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement regarding the establishment of fast-track courts for paper leak cases. Kejriwal accused the initiative of failing to address students' concerns and reiterated calls for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

In a social media post, Kejriwal criticized the PM's statement, describing it as representing a 'defeated, directionless yet arrogant person.' He argued that fast-track courts already exist for various cases in India, yet are frequently inefficient. Kejriwal alleged the government prioritizes protecting Dharmendra Pradhan over student demands for accountability.

Kejriwal cited incidents of police violence against protesting students, highlighting that several had been injured and required hospital treatment. Despite ongoing calls from students for systemic reforms, Kejriwal claimed the government has not announced measures to prevent future paper leaks. He also questioned the Prime Minister's silence on student issues while often discussing international matters.

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