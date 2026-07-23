Opposition Unites at Gandhi Smriti: Rahul Gandhi Leads Charge Over NEET Paper Leak

In a strong show of solidarity, Opposition leaders, spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi, made their way to Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg on Thursday. The move follows a meeting at Gandhi's residence and is part of a larger effort to support students affected by the NEET-UG paper leak. The students have been left traumatized, with some even resorting to taking their own lives due to the controversy.

Despite police barricades and warnings against the demonstration, Gandhi and the INDIA bloc leaders have vowed to stand with the students injured in a police crackdown. Rahul Gandhi emphasized the opposition’s commitment to advocating for the youth, declaring that India's students are not alone in their quest for justice and accountability.

The action comes amid a stalemate in Parliament over the NEET-UG row, with the opposition demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and invoking Rule 267 for discussion. The government, however, insists that deliberations can proceed without preconditions. The gathering at Gandhi Smriti signifies a pivotal moment in the ongoing debate over educational integrity and political accountability in India.