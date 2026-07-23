Minnesota Political Tragedy: Assassination Sends Shockwaves Across the State

In a chilling case of political violence, Vance Boelter was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to the assassination of Minnesota Democratic lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband on June 14, 2025. Disguised as a police officer, he also attempted to kill another state senator and his wife.

Boelter's actions, which included a plan targeting over 45 other Minnesota officials, underscore the rising tide of political violence in the United States. He was captured after a massive manhunt, the largest in Minnesota's history, bringing temporary closure to a community reeling from the attacks.

During sentencing, victims' families voiced their heartache, lamenting the loss of humanity and criticizing the plea deal that denied them a trial. Boelter offered a brief apology, expressing regret for the pain caused, as courts sought to bring some measure of justice and healing to those affected.