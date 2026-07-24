U.S. Unveils New Tariffs: Global Trade Shake-Up

The Trump administration has imposed new tariffs on imported goods from 60 trading partners, including Europe and China. The tariffs, which range from 10% to 12.5%, come amid allegations of lax enforcement of forced labor bans by these partners and coincide with the expiry of a temporary 10% global tariff.

This move represents a renewed effort by the White House to revitalize global tariffs in line with President Trump's trade vision, following the U.S. Supreme Court's earlier annulment of his 'reciprocal' duties aimed at reducing the trade deficit. The new tariffs, detailed in a Federal Register notice, impact 99.4% of U.S. imports but exempt key products like oil, gas, and some food items.

Globally, reactions to the new duties have been mixed, with some nations challenging their necessity. While the European Union acknowledged compliance with existing U.S. tariff caps, others like Australia and Brazil criticized the move. The new duties are notably positioned under Section 301, considered less vulnerable to legal challenges.