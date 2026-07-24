Morocco Municipalities Receive €150m Boost for Local Projects

Morocco's municipalities are set to receive fresh support for roads, water networks and community facilities under a new €150 million loan agreement between the African Development Bank Group and the Fonds d'équipement communal. The agreement was signed in Rabat on 22 July and marks the second financing deal between the two institutions. It is intended to help local authorities maintain investment in infrastructure that improves daily life, particularly for rural communities that can face weaker access to essential public services.

Funding for Roads, Water and Community Spaces

The financing will allow the Fonds d'équipement communal, known as FEC, to continue backing sustainable and climate-resilient municipal projects across Morocco. Planned investments can include rural access roads, drinking water networks, urban renewal work, educational facilities and socio-cultural spaces.

Better local roads can improve links between villages, markets, schools and health services, while drinking water projects can strengthen basic services for households. Urban renewal and community facilities are expected to support more liveable neighbourhoods and create spaces for education, cultural activity and local engagement.

Focus on Rural Services and Resilience

The programme places particular attention on improving municipal services in rural areas. It also supports infrastructure that can better withstand the effects of climate change, an issue that affects water resources, roads and local economies in many parts of the country.

By financing projects closer to communities, the initiative is expected to support job creation and encourage investment opportunities at the local level. Municipal infrastructure can create work during construction while also making it easier for small businesses and residents to access services and economic activity over time.

The African Development Bank will provide technical assistance to FEC, helping strengthen its operational capacity as it manages and supports local investment projects.

A Longer-Term Partnership

The Rabat event also included the signing of a grant agreement and a letter of intent, setting out a longer-term framework for strategic cooperation between the African Development Bank Group and FEC.

African Development Bank Morocco Country Manager Achraf Tarsim said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to helping municipalities serve as drivers of development through sustainable and inclusive infrastructure. FEC Governor and Chief Executive Officer Omar Lahlou said the agreement deepens trust between the two organisations and supports municipal development across Morocco.

The operation is linked to Morocco's wider development priorities, including efforts to improve living conditions and socio-economic opportunities in communities throughout the country.