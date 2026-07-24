Friedrich Merz's Strategic Appointments: New Chief of Staff and Health Minister Announced

In a significant reshuffle aimed at tightening his grip on day-to-day governance, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced the appointment of Nina Warken as the new chief of staff on Friday.

The appointment comes as part of Merz's broader efforts to assert more control over governmental operations, especially after assigning Thorsten Frei to lead the CDU/CSU parliamentary faction.

Additionally, Carsten Linnemann is poised to take over as health minister, indicating a strategic realignment of key ministerial roles within the administration.