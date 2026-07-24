A Night of Clashes and Celebrations: Trump's Return to the WHCA Dinner

President Donald Trump will address the White House Correspondents' Association at a rescheduled dinner this Friday, following an incident in April where a security breach led to a shooting outside the original venue.

The event, initially postponed after an attempted attack by Cole Allen at the Washington Hilton, will now take place at the Waldorf Astoria, with enhanced security measures in place as emphasized by Secret Service Director Sean Curran.

President Trump will be honoring Secret Service officer Victor Gonzales during the gathering, while the event will continue to focus on celebrating free press and raising funds for journalism scholarships despite ongoing tensions between Trump and the media.