A Night of Clashes and Celebrations: Trump's Return to the WHCA Dinner

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to address the White House Correspondents' Association dinner nearly three months after a shooting incident halted the original event. The rescheduled dinner at the Waldorf Astoria will proceed under heightened security and will include honors for those involved in addressing the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 15:30 IST
A Night of Clashes and Celebrations: Trump's Return to the WHCA Dinner
U.S. President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump will address the White House Correspondents' Association at a rescheduled dinner this Friday, following an incident in April where a security breach led to a shooting outside the original venue.

The event, initially postponed after an attempted attack by Cole Allen at the Washington Hilton, will now take place at the Waldorf Astoria, with enhanced security measures in place as emphasized by Secret Service Director Sean Curran.

President Trump will be honoring Secret Service officer Victor Gonzales during the gathering, while the event will continue to focus on celebrating free press and raising funds for journalism scholarships despite ongoing tensions between Trump and the media.

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