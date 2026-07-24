Funding Shortfalls Threaten Food Aid in Gaza

The United Nations World Food Programme has issued a dire warning, indicating potential severe cutbacks in food aid to Gaza unless additional funding materializes. This would impact over 70% of the region's population, who currently rely on these aid efforts for survival.

The alert comes in response to a recent Integrated Food Security Phase Classification report, which projects a significant increase in acute hunger among Gazans. The number of people affected by extreme hunger is expected to rise to more than 1.4 million by December, escalating from 1.2 million earlier this year as aid supplies dwindle.

WFP spokesperson Smith cited rising operational expenses and donor fatigue as pivotal factors influencing aid reductions. To sustain their operations in Gaza and the West Bank, WFP needs over $420 million by the year's end. Despite governmental assurances from Israel regarding food access to Gaza, the looming funding crisis may force further cuts in aid deployment.