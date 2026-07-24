Funding Shortfalls Threaten Food Aid in Gaza

The U.N. World Food Programme warns of severe aid cuts in Gaza, impacting 70% of its population, due to insufficient funding. Humanitarian agencies may halt aid by year's end, potentially leaving over two-thirds of Gazans facing acute hunger following years of war and restrictions on aid delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 16:45 IST
Funding Shortfalls Threaten Food Aid in Gaza
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  • Country:
  • Palestine

The United Nations World Food Programme has issued a dire warning, indicating potential severe cutbacks in food aid to Gaza unless additional funding materializes. This would impact over 70% of the region's population, who currently rely on these aid efforts for survival.

The alert comes in response to a recent Integrated Food Security Phase Classification report, which projects a significant increase in acute hunger among Gazans. The number of people affected by extreme hunger is expected to rise to more than 1.4 million by December, escalating from 1.2 million earlier this year as aid supplies dwindle.

WFP spokesperson Smith cited rising operational expenses and donor fatigue as pivotal factors influencing aid reductions. To sustain their operations in Gaza and the West Bank, WFP needs over $420 million by the year's end. Despite governmental assurances from Israel regarding food access to Gaza, the looming funding crisis may force further cuts in aid deployment.

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