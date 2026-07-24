Controversy Over FIFA's Suspension of Balogun's Ban After Trump's Intervention

Norway's football association plans to consider filing an ethics complaint against FIFA for suspending a ban on U.S. forward Folarin Balogun after intervention by President Trump. The original ban was due to a red card Balogun received, but the decision reversal has faced widespread criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 16:39 IST
Controversy Over FIFA's Suspension of Balogun's Ban After Trump's Intervention
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Norway's football federation is weighing filing an ethics complaint against FIFA following the suspension of a ban on U.S. player Folarin Balogun after President Trump's intervention. The forward was originally banned after a red card in a match against Bosnia, but the ban was lifted after Trump contacted FIFA President Infantino, leading to mounting criticism.

The NFF, previously supportive of complaints regarding FIFA's political neutrality, is considering linking this case to a prior ethics complaint about a Peace Prize awarded to Trump. They will decide on a course of action during their board meeting on August 6. FIFA has yet to comment on the issue.

Criticism of FIFA's handling of the suspension includes voices like those of LaLiga President Javier Tebas, who urged Infantino to step down. He highlighted the serious nature of the decision to halt the ban and implied it could have had more significant consequences if the U.S. hadn't been eliminated by Belgium.

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