Turkish Politics Revamp: New Party's Bold Challenge to Erdogan

In a move shaking up Turkish politics, opposition leader Ozgur Ozel, along with 90 other lawmakers, launched the New Party on Friday. The breakaway is a direct response to the unprecedented legal actions against the Republican People's Party (CHP), which saw their congress annulled and Ozel stripped of his chairmanship. The Chief Prosecutor of the Supreme Court of Appeals confirmed the New Party's active status as of today.

Positioning itself as the second-largest faction after Erdogan's ruling AK Party, the New Party aims to attract disenfranchised CHP voters. Despite this, some fear the opposition's fragmentation could inadvertently bolster President Erdogan's 23-year dominion over Turkish politics.

Ozel announced his backing for jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu as a presidential contender. Imamoglu has been detained on corruption charges, which he denies. Ozel emphasizes collaboration within the New Party, including with figures like Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas, to confront challenges in the political landscape.