Lando Norris Critiques Formula One's Business Focus Over Sporting Spirit

Lando Norris criticizes Formula One's increasing focus on business, which he feels is undermining its identity as a sport. With teams driven by financial motives, the McLaren driver stresses the need to prioritize the sport's essence. Norris also comments on the split among fans in the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 00:04 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 00:04 IST
Lando Norris Critiques Formula One's Business Focus Over Sporting Spirit
Formula One
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

World champion Lando Norris has raised concerns over Formula One's growing prioritization of business over the essence of the sport. Speaking ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, the McLaren star criticized new regulations that seem more business-driven than sport-focused, especially following the Belgian Grand Prix.

Norris highlighted that while profitability brings teams like Audi onboard, the fundamental nature of the sport should not be compromised. Audi's entry, after acquiring Sauber, was motivated by new rules favoring electrical power, a strategy seen to enhance business opportunities.

The driver pointed to a divide among fans influenced by varying perceptions, particularly after Netflix's 'Drive to Survive.' Norris argued for a stronger driver voice in shaping the sport's future, emphasizing excellence in racing rather than business gains.

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