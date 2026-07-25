Brazil Sets Precedent by Banning Foie Gras Production and Sales

Brazil has taken a bold stance against foie gras by banning its sale and production nationwide, a move championed by animal rights advocates who decry the force-feeding practices used in its creation. This decisive action was enacted with the signature of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

This legislation makes Brazil the first country in Latin America to ban foie gras, aligning with a select group of 20 other nations around the globe. Despite foie gras' deep-rooted status in French culinary tradition, Brazil's move has been praised by organizations like Pro-Animal Future, which herald it as a significant step against animal cruelty.

The ban also effectively curtails imports of foie gras from France, despite diplomatic efforts to sway Brazilian lawmakers. The French foie gras industry, a global leader alongside China, stands in opposition, arguing for cultural exemptions and claiming respect for animal welfare standards.