Pakistan's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Mediating U.S.-Iran Peace Talks

Pakistan is attempting to mediate renewed peace talks between the U.S. and Iran, amid escalating tensions and regional complexities. The effort, backed by China, sees Islamabad navigating delicate relationships with Saudi Arabia and China as it seeks to broker a resolution to Middle Eastern conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 20:41 IST
Pakistan's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Mediating U.S.-Iran Peace Talks
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Pakistan is stepping into the fraught role of mediator in stalled U.S.-Iran discussions aimed at ending their nearly five-month-long conflict. The initiative, spurred by China, involves Islamabad carefully balancing its ties with global powers and regional allies.

Iran's Interior Minister, Eskandar Momeni, visited Islamabad for talks, as tensions remain high. The Pakistani government faces challenges given its financial ties with both Saudi Arabia and China, two nations holding strong, often conflicting interests in the Middle East.

The ongoing blockade in the Strait of Hormuz poses economic risks, especially to China, adding urgency to peace efforts. However, the resumption of direct talks faces hurdles, with Pakistan urging Iran to halt attacks as a precondition for progress.

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