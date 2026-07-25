Controversial U.S. Missile Strike in Gulf of Oman

An LPG tanker in the Gulf of Oman was hit by a U.S. missile, resulting in the death of two crew members and damage to the tanker. The U.S. believed the tanker was transporting Iranian gas. The U.S. military has yet to comment on the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 01:17 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 01:17 IST
Controversial U.S. Missile Strike in Gulf of Oman
  • Country:
  • United States

An LPG tanker in the Gulf of Oman faced a U.S. missile strike on Friday, resulting in the death of two crew members and significant damage to its engine room, effectively disabling the vessel.

The source of the information was Iran's Fars news agency, which cited an unnamed insider claiming that the United States suspected the tanker of carrying Iranian gas.

In response to the report, the U.S. military has not immediately issued a comment, leaving questions unanswered regarding the motivations and intentions behind the strike.

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