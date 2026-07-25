Controversial U.S. Missile Strike in Gulf of Oman

An LPG tanker in the Gulf of Oman faced a U.S. missile strike on Friday, resulting in the death of two crew members and significant damage to its engine room, effectively disabling the vessel.

The source of the information was Iran's Fars news agency, which cited an unnamed insider claiming that the United States suspected the tanker of carrying Iranian gas.

In response to the report, the U.S. military has not immediately issued a comment, leaving questions unanswered regarding the motivations and intentions behind the strike.