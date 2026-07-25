Trump's Trust in Russia and China Amid Iran Conflict

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly stated his trust in China and Russia amid the ongoing conflict with Iran. He emphasized that during his discussions with President Xi and President Putin, assurances were given against supplying weapons to Iran.

Trump reiterated his confidence while addressing reporters, despite U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's admission that there are unspecified ways in which both Russia and China may be indirectly supporting Iran.

In response to identified Iranian attacks on CIA targets, U.S. intelligence is currently examining whether Russia or China has been assisting Iran with strategic information or technology. Sanctions have been imposed against entities in both nations for clandestine dealings with Iran.