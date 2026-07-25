Lula Continues Leading in Polls Ahead of Brazil's Election

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva continues to lead opposition Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in the polls as Brazil's October presidential election approaches.

A new Datafolha poll, released on Friday, suggests Lula would defeat Flavio Bolsonaro, son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, in a possible runoff by 48% to 43%.

In June, a similar survey had shown Lula ahead by a margin of 47% to 43%, indicating a consistent lead as the election nears.