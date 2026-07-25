Lula Continues Leading in Polls Ahead of Brazil's Election

Brazilian President Lula da Silva maintains a lead over his opposition, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, in a recent Datafolha poll. With elections in October, Lula is projected to win in a potential runoff, holding a slight edge over Bolsonaro, the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 04:08 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 04:08 IST
Lula Continues Leading in Polls Ahead of Brazil's Election
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  • Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva continues to lead opposition Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in the polls as Brazil's October presidential election approaches.

A new Datafolha poll, released on Friday, suggests Lula would defeat Flavio Bolsonaro, son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, in a possible runoff by 48% to 43%.

In June, a similar survey had shown Lula ahead by a margin of 47% to 43%, indicating a consistent lead as the election nears.

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