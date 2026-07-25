In a tragic turn of events, eight individuals, including two children, lost their lives overnight in a strike on holiday camps located in the Russian-occupied zone of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region. The attack prompted accusations from Russian-installed local authorities, claiming Ukraine's intentional targeting of civilians.

The Ukrainian government has yet to provide an official statement in response to these allegations. Both Moscow and Kyiv have consistently refuted claims of targeting civilians since Russia's comprehensive invasion in February 2022.

According to Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russian-appointed governor of the region, 14 others sustained injuries during this tragic incident in the resort area of Kyrylivka, a location along the Azov Sea coast, near Melitopol. Balitsky alleged via Telegram that the assailants were fully aware of their civilian targets.