In a strategic move, Ukraine's military launched a targeted assault on key Russian infrastructure, striking an oil refinery in Tyumen and a production plant in Kirov. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the operations over the weekend.

The strikes also extended to a logistical site in Yekaterinburg. While Zelenskiy confirmed the actions in a statement on X, the specific identity of the logistics target was not disclosed.

This development is part of Ukraine's ongoing tactics to disrupt Russian military resources and comes amidst heightened tensions between the two nations.