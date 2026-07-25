Tensions Surge: Saudi Defense Intercepts Missiles Amid Oil Chokepoints Crisis
Saudi Arabia intercepted ballistic missiles from Yemen targeting oil refineries, escalating tensions in the region. This occurred amid ongoing air strikes by the U.S. on Iran and threats from President Trump. The conflict threatens global oil supply, with exploratory peace talks involving Pakistan and China being initiated.
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
On Saturday, Saudi Arabia's air defense systems intercepted two ballistic missiles from Yemen, aimed at oil refineries in Yanbu on the Red Sea. Greek security sources informed Reuters about the event, which came a day after the U.S. executed airstrikes in Iran.
The incident prompted several warnings from Saudi civil defense for Yanbu and the nearby city of Jizan, situated close to the Yemeni border. The defense systems, operated by Greek military personnel, also neutralized a drone in the Yanbu region launched from Yemen.
Heightened tensions are apparent, with President Trump promising 'major military punishment' for Iran and Yemen's Houthi allies following attacks on Saudi tankers. The ongoing conflict and economic implications have led to exploratory peace talks involving Pakistan and China, hoping to prevent further global oil supply disruptions.
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