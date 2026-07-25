Tensions Surge: Saudi Defense Intercepts Missiles Amid Oil Chokepoints Crisis

Saudi Arabia intercepted ballistic missiles from Yemen targeting oil refineries, escalating tensions in the region. This occurred amid ongoing air strikes by the U.S. on Iran and threats from President Trump. The conflict threatens global oil supply, with exploratory peace talks involving Pakistan and China being initiated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 15:33 IST
Tensions Surge: Saudi Defense Intercepts Missiles Amid Oil Chokepoints Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia's air defense systems intercepted two ballistic missiles from Yemen, aimed at oil refineries in Yanbu on the Red Sea. Greek security sources informed Reuters about the event, which came a day after the U.S. executed airstrikes in Iran.

The incident prompted several warnings from Saudi civil defense for Yanbu and the nearby city of Jizan, situated close to the Yemeni border. The defense systems, operated by Greek military personnel, also neutralized a drone in the Yanbu region launched from Yemen.

Heightened tensions are apparent, with President Trump promising 'major military punishment' for Iran and Yemen's Houthi allies following attacks on Saudi tankers. The ongoing conflict and economic implications have led to exploratory peace talks involving Pakistan and China, hoping to prevent further global oil supply disruptions.

TRENDING

1
Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

South Africa
2
WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

Burundi
3
Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

United States
4
Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Investment-to-Employment Gap Developing Countries Cannot Ignore

How Aid Cuts Are Hollowing Out Rural HIV Care in South Africa

Drones, Data and Doubt: The Real Economics of Precision Agriculture

Is NH-44 the Right Location for Sonipat’s New Busport?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026