Youth Triumph: India's Education Minister Resigns Amid Protests

In a significant turn of events, India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday after facing intense pressure from countrywide youth protests demanding accountability for examination paper leaks.

The protests, which have been one of India's largest in recent years, reached a critical point at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Protest leaders and opposition figures celebrated the resignation, terming it a victory for the youth and their demands for accountability and reform.

The minister's departure underscored growing dissatisfaction among the youth over issues such as job scarcity, corruption, and government transparency. The resignation is seen as a strategic step to prevent further unrest and a political challenge for Prime Minister Modi's administration.