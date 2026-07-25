Ukraine's military forces have carried out a strategic assault on a Russian warship and several vessels in the Caspian Sea that were involved in transporting military cargo linked to Iran. This decisive action was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The strikes reportedly achieved significant success, particularly with long-range operations targeting the vessels associated with military cargo movements. Despite the substantial impact noted, President Zelenskiy refrained from disclosing further specific details regarding the operation.

The lack of additional information leaves questions regarding the broader implications of this operation and its impact on military dynamics in the region.