Gruyere's Grueling Battle: Navigating Tariffs and New Markets

Swiss Alpine farmers producing Gruyere cheese face significant challenges due to U.S. import tariffs, leading to reduced demand. In response, production has been cut by 5% to maintain price stability. With the U.S. market representing a crucial 13% of sales, efforts are underway to explore new global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 15:34 IST
Gruyere's Grueling Battle: Navigating Tariffs and New Markets
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Swiss Alpine farmers are grappling with the fallout of U.S. import tariffs on Gruyere cheese, one of Switzerland's iconic products. The tariffs have slashed demand in one of Gruyere's most crucial export markets.

In response to the new 12.5% tariff, producers have cut production by 5% to prevent a surplus and stabilize prices. Cheesemaker Alexandre Murith highlighted the importance of this measure in preserving reasonable prices amid market fluctuations.

Farmers and traders continue to seek alternative markets. However, replacing the U.S. market's significant 13% share is proving difficult, as it is a large market with substantial purchasing power.

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