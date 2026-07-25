Racing Versus Revenue: The Business Dilemma in Formula One
McLaren's champion, Lando Norris, criticizes Formula One's obsession with business over the sport itself. Norris claims the sport, influenced by commercial goals and regulations, has lost its essence. Despite changes for teams like Audi this season, Norris believes the focus should return to enhancing the sport, not revenue.
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- United Kingdom
Formula One's increasing focus on business is overshadowing its essence as a sport, world champion Lando Norris from McLaren asserts. In light of last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, Norris voices dissatisfaction over new speed-restricting regulations crafted for incoming teams like Audi.
The British driver contends the sport is driven too much by financial motives rather than sporting excellence. He highlights the growing influence of business imperatives, like the electrical regulation changes prompted to accommodate Audi's involvement this season.
A Formula One representative counters Norris's claims, stating that current business decisions consider the best strategic outcomes for drivers, teams, fans, and partners. Yet, Norris insists the voice of drivers, who best understand racing needs, is being undermined.
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