An Israeli airstrike on Saturday claimed the life of Brigadier-General Abdel-Nasser Al-Maqadma along with four other Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip, as reported by the Hamas-run interior ministry and medical personnel.

Al-Maqadma was identified as the head of the Hamas-led police force and also known as the governor of the northern Gaza Strip. His death occurred in the Sheikh Radwan area north of Gaza City and is part of a broader pattern of violence. The Israeli military alleges that many targeted individuals posed imminent threats as part of Hamas' military wing.

Despite the U.S.-brokered ceasefire from October, Israeli strikes continue to claim lives, heightening tensions. Recent airstrikes have resulted in escalating fatalities, including a high school student and a Palestinian medic. Mediation efforts for peace, primarily by international entities, remain at an impasse, impeding progress toward disarmament and withdrawal agreements while adding to a heavy civilian toll in the conflict-stricken region.