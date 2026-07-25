Inferno Advances: Southwest Europe Battles Unprecedented Wildfires

Wildfires in southwestern France are blazing towards Bordeaux, resulting in mass evacuations from the city's suburbs. Meanwhile, in Spain, high winds are worsening a large wildfire near Madrid.

Hundreds of thousands have been forced to evacuate in both countries due to these fires, attributed to protracted dry conditions and repeated heatwaves, which scientists believe are intensified by climate change. French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu underscored the gravity of the situation, noting the unprecedented level of destruction.

France's military has been called in to support exhausted firefighters. An A400M aircraft took part in the fire-fighting effort, dumping liquids on affected areas. In Spain, additional firefighting aircraft have been deployed as part of an EU emergency response, with further reinforcements expected. High winds have exacerbated the situation in both regions.