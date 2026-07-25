Kazakhstan's Call for Peace: A Proposal to Freeze the Ukraine Conflict
Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed freezing the Ukraine conflict to allow for peace negotiations. During a forum in Omsk with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Tokayev emphasized the need for diplomatic flexibility to achieve peace and suggested returning to the Istanbul formula 2.0 with security guarantees.
- Country:
- Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has put forth a suggestion to halt the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He believes freezing the situation could pave the way for diplomatic negotiations toward peace.
Speaking at a Russia-Kazakhstan forum in Omsk alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, Tokayev lauded Putin's diplomatic skills and urged a return to the Istanbul formula 2.0.
Tokayev highlighted the importance of security guarantees from major powers as a crucial step towards achieving a lasting resolution to the conflict.
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