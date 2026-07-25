Kazakhstan's Call for Peace: A Proposal to Freeze the Ukraine Conflict

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed freezing the Ukraine conflict to allow for peace negotiations. During a forum in Omsk with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Tokayev emphasized the need for diplomatic flexibility to achieve peace and suggested returning to the Istanbul formula 2.0 with security guarantees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 21:46 IST
Kazakhstan's Call for Peace: A Proposal to Freeze the Ukraine Conflict
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  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has put forth a suggestion to halt the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He believes freezing the situation could pave the way for diplomatic negotiations toward peace.

Speaking at a Russia-Kazakhstan forum in Omsk alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, Tokayev lauded Putin's diplomatic skills and urged a return to the Istanbul formula 2.0.

Tokayev highlighted the importance of security guarantees from major powers as a crucial step towards achieving a lasting resolution to the conflict.

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