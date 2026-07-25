Kazakhstan's Call for Peace: A Proposal to Freeze the Ukraine Conflict

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has put forth a suggestion to halt the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He believes freezing the situation could pave the way for diplomatic negotiations toward peace.

Speaking at a Russia-Kazakhstan forum in Omsk alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, Tokayev lauded Putin's diplomatic skills and urged a return to the Istanbul formula 2.0.

Tokayev highlighted the importance of security guarantees from major powers as a crucial step towards achieving a lasting resolution to the conflict.