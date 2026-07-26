Russian-North Korean Military Cooperation Raises Global Concerns

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warns that Russia plans to deploy 30,000 North Korean troops, escalating their involvement in the conflict. Currently, 14,000 North Korean soldiers are aiding Russia's defense under a mutual pact. Additionally, North Korea might supply missile launchers to Russia, posing threats throughout Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 00:13 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 00:13 IST
Russian-North Korean Military Cooperation Raises Global Concerns
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  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant geopolitical development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has cautioned about Russia's intention to station 30,000 North Korean soldiers in its ongoing conflict. This follows the deployment of 14,000 North Korean troops earlier under a mutual defense agreement.

Zelenskiy's revelation comes amid reports of preparations in Russia's Voronezh region to receive the additional troops. The Ukrainain leader further warned of North Korea's potential provision of ballistic missile launchers to Russia, exacerbating regional tensions.

He emphasized the broader danger posed to Asian nations within missile range and vowed Ukraine's readiness to counteract these threats.

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