International Security Forces Set to Stabilize Gaza Under Trump's Ceasefire Plan

Israel has agreed to a U.S.-proposed multinational security force entering Gaza under President Trump's ceasefire plan. The plan faces challenges including Hamas disarmament and infrastructure rebuilding. Despite endorsed frameworks, practical execution remains hindered by geopolitical complexities, with a Board of Peace proposed to coordinate humanitarian efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 23:04 IST
International Security Forces Set to Stabilize Gaza Under Trump's Ceasefire Plan
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Israel has acceded to a U.S. initiative, permitting a multinational security force to enter Gaza. This development forms part of President Donald Trump's ceasefire strategy for the enclave. An official revealed this decision was ratified by Israel's security cabinet on Sunday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is traveling to Washington to meet with Trump, aiming to bolster support for the International Stabilization Force. The mission will see 200 personnel from nations like Uganda and Morocco stationed in non-Israeli-controlled areas.

The deployment timeline remains unspecified. Gaza's regions lie devastated after two years of war. Strategies include a surge in aid and the establishment of humanitarian zones, yet practical application faces hurdles as Hamas disarmament stalls.

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