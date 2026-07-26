International Force Approved for Gaza Entry

Israel's security cabinet has agreed to allow an international force into parts of Gaza not controlled by Israel. This force is part of a U.S.-backed initiative proposed in October, aiming to enhance security in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 21:53 IST
International Force Approved for Gaza Entry
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  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's security cabinet has given the green light for an international force to enter sections of Gaza that are not under its control. This decision marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts to manage security dynamics within the enclave.

The international force is part of a larger plan backed by the U.S., proposed in October, intending to stabilize areas within Gaza. This strategy aims to bring a collaborative international effort to regions that require enhanced security measures.

An Israeli official confirmed this development, highlighting the cautious approach taken by the cabinet to balance sovereignty concerns with regional security interests.

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