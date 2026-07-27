Tensions Surge as Drone Attacks Hit Saudi Arabia Amid U.S.-Iran Standoff

Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Iraq faced a series of drone attacks just days after the United States unexpectedly paused its aerial assault on Iran. Saudi officials confirmed the downing of drones aimed at petroleum sites, actions attributed to Iran-backed forces operating from Iraq.

Meanwhile, Houthi allies in Yemen claimed responsibility for targeting oil transit locations bound for Saudi Arabia, citing revenge for Saudi drone intrusions. Concurrently, Jordan neutralized two drones, while northern Iraq saw several attacks, with origins still unidentified.

These incidents arise as President Donald Trump halted a vigorous two-week U.S. bombing campaign in the region, after consultations with military advisors. The decision significantly impacted global oil prices, fostering further diplomatic efforts and heightened military readiness amid enduring tensions over the crucial Strait of Hormuz.