Trump Urges for Lowest Global Interest Rates

President Donald Trump called on the Federal Reserve to lower U.S. interest rates, arguing that the U.S. should have the world's lowest rates. He mentioned that other countries benefit from lower rates and referenced Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's potential alignment with a political board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 22:22 IST
Trump Urges for Lowest Global Interest Rates
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  • Country:
  • United States

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump urged the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, advocating for the U.S. to maintain the lowest rates globally.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump emphasized that other countries benefit from lower interest rates and that the U.S. should follow suit.

Referring to Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh, Trump remarked on the political nature of the Fed's board and Warsh's awareness of necessary actions.

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