European Shares Unchanged Amid Tech Slump and Oil Price Dip

On Monday, European shares ended the day with minimal changes, as technology stock losses, particularly led by ASML, hindered otherwise optimistic market conditions brought about by U.S.-Iran tension easing and a significant drop in oil prices.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed stagnant at 644.52 points after reaching its highest level since July 7 earlier in the day. Notably, the technology index experienced a decline of 1.7% following ASML's 8.4% drop.

The decline follows news that China is making strides in the domestic production of immersion deep ultraviolet lithography machines, challenging ASML’s dominance in chipmaking technology. This news caused a sector-wide impact, with notable declines at ASM International and BE Semiconductor.

Meanwhile, brent crude oil prices fell 7.2%, dropping below $90 a barrel as tensions between the U.S. and Iran eased. This triggered gains within the travel and leisure sectors, as lower oil prices boost airline prospects, evidenced by Lufthansa, IAG, and Ryanair each seeing over 1% gains.

Energy stocks were not spared from the downturn, being the worst-performing sector with a 2% drop. Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, highlighted that the resilience in European stock markets could continue if oil prices further decline.

The recent Middle Eastern hostilities had sparked inflation concerns, especially significant for energy-importing regions like Europe and Asia. Attention is now on the U.S. Federal Reserve's upcoming policy decision for hints on interest rates, with expectations of stable rates but a possible 25-basis-point cut by 2026.

Investors are also eyeing major U.S. tech firms such as Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Amazon, and Apple for indications that the AI-driven market rally may sustain. Added market movements saw AstraZeneca rising 1.7% after surpassing profit expectations, while Vodafone increased 4.9% following an optimistic earnings outlook post acquiring a controlling stake in Safaricom. In contrast, Zabka declined 9.6% after Seven & I Holdings opted out of a potential investment.