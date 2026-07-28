Victoria's Premier Jacinta Allan Steps Down Ahead of State Election

Jacinta Allan, Premier of Victoria, has announced her resignation prior to the upcoming state election in November. Allan assumed office in 2023 following Dan Andrews' departure. Her time in office has been marked by declining voter approval, as evidenced by several polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 05:07 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 05:07 IST
Victoria's Premier Jacinta Allan Steps Down Ahead of State Election
Jacinta Allan
  • Country:
  • Australia

Jacinta Allan, the Premier of Victoria, Australia's second most populous state, has announced her resignation. Her decision comes ahead of a closely contested state election scheduled for November.

Allan assumed office in 2023 after Dan Andrews resigned. Andrews had successfully led the center-left Labor Party to a third consecutive victory. However, Allan has faced challenges in garnering voter support, with her approval ratings steadily declining according to several polls.

The timing of her resignation could affect the political landscape in Victoria as parties prepare for the upcoming election battle.

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